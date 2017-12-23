Overzealous employees could have very long fingers

Those overly upstanding colleagues who are consistently early for work, always staying late at the office and who never seem to take any leave may just be angling for far more than a promotion or a good salary increase.

So says fraud expert Christo Snyman, who highlighted this behaviour among a number of “red flags” business owners should look out for if they wanted to ensure their employees were genuinely fishing for compliments or a raise, rather than trawling the company’s bank accounts.

Snyman, who is the national director of forensic services at Mazars, said the typical South African company lost about 5% of its annual revenue to fraud.

And, according to Snyman, one of the main reasons for this is that it is very difficult to produce a profile of the typical fraudster.

“There is no particular industry that fraud is more prevalent in and the crime is common to both genders.

“However, one global study maintains that fraud is generally committed by people between the ages of 35 and 44,” he said.

“There are usually key elements present to make fraud possible. They include the presence of opportunity, especially when the lack of proper controls creates a low-risk environment for fraudsters.

“Incentive is the next element. In almost all cases, the fraudster has a reason such as a gambling or drug addiction or is in excessive debt.

“Fraudsters tend to keep unusual office hours. If employees habitually come in extremely early or work late for no apparent reason, an employer has the right to start asking why.

“We also see that fraudsters are reluctant to take leave, since they do not want their activities to be discovered while they are away, ” he said.