A 55-year-old Krugersdorp woman is thrilled to be able to spend the festive season and celebrate her birthday on Christmas Day with her family after having recovered from three heart attacks and a stroke that led her doctors to fear for her life.

Belinda de Beer underwent successful open-heart surgery‚ spending two-and-a half months in hospital to recover before her discharge on November 12 from Netcare Krugersdorp Hospital.

Her treating physician‚ Dr Alexia Gugulethu Magubane‚ describes her recovery as “something of a miracle”.

De Beer was admitted to the hospital’s emergency department after having suffered two heart attacks on September 16.

Her daughter‚ Ansja‚ said when she arrived home, her mother had complained that she felt tired and that her bronchitis and flu symptoms were flaring up again before suddenly collapsing.

Alarmed ‚ Ansja called the emergency medical services. Paramedics rushed De Beer to a hospital. However‚ no cardiologist was available to assist there‚ so she was transferred to Netcare Krugersdorp Hospital’s emergency department on September 19.

There she was rushed into the hospital’s catheterisation laboratory for an emergency angiogram investigation‚ but while there, she suffered a third heart attack, as well as a stroke.

Magubane said: “We treated her in the intensive care unit of the hospital for the stroke and heart condition‚ and were relieved when she finally came out of the coma.”

De Beer spent a number of weeks recovering and undergoing rehabilitation.

When she was strong enough‚ she was operated on by cardiothoracic surgeon Dr Ellias Zigiriadis‚ who performed a triple heart bypass.

Ansja in turn paid tribute to Magubane and the other medical staff.

“Dr Magubane was much more than a doctor; during this difficult time she became a friend of my mother and our family. I don’t think I have come across such caring doctors before‚ and my family and I will be forever grateful to them.”