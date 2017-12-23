Message of hope out of fires

The tragedy of the June 7 Knysna and Plettenberg Bay fires, and the subsequent tales of heroism, human kindness and hope, live on between the covers of a coffee table book launched in Knysna this week.

The devastating fires, which ravaged the Garden Route for days, saw thousands of residents flee their homes, led to the destruction of hundreds of houses, claimed the lives of several locals and burnt through thousands of hectares of land.

Locals united following the tragic experience to capture the events and tell the stories sparked by the disaster.

The book was launched at the Simola Hotel in Knysna on Tuesday evening with several key players in attendance.

Called Knysna Fire Stories, it not only includes fire-related stories but also dramatic pictures taken by Garden Route-based amateur and professional photographers.

Those pictures tell the tale of the fire and its aftermath.

The team behind the book said more than 3 400 photos, 250 videos and 160 stories had been submitted for consideration for the book.

Founder Justine Edwards said locals were overwhelmed by the generosity and the feeling of togetherness the tragedy catalysed.

“As part of the project to compile the book, we interviewed many people, including firefighters, the National Sea Rescue Institute crew and everyday heroes like Daniela Dotan, who made more than 25 000 meals for those affected by the crisis.

“While some of the accounts bring home the gravitas and sadness of the situation, others are more light-hear ted.

“A social media post, for example, asked what people grabbed when evacuating their homes.

“Some items were especially surprising, including a banana, cat litter tray, pot of curry and an elephant’s tooth,” Edwards said.

The fire had been dubbed the worst disaster of its kind in recent South African history, she said.

“The Knysna municipality has, for instance, estimated that due to the fire, it has suffered losses of R496-million.

“Nine people were recorded to have lost their lives, and at least 1 000 properties were either totally engulfed by the fire or suffered damage.”

Book sponsor Santam reported processing client claims totalling R800-million.

Santam executive head of brand marketing Mokaedi Dilotsotlhe said the book provided first-hand experiences and stories of human heroism, together with powerful visuals.

“From what was a horrible tragedy, it offers a message of hope and a testament to the power of a community to overcome adversity,” Dilosothle said.

All proceeds from the book will go towards funding the equipment and training for a local volunteer firefighting and emergency services group.

To secure a copy, e-mail details to orders @knysnafirestories.co.za