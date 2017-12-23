Festival of cricket action to thrill fans

Nelson Mandela Bay cricket fans are not only in for an action-packed outing at St George’s Park on the Day of Goodwill, but will also be making history when they witness the first-ever official day-night test match at the Port Elizabeth grounds.

The four-day test will see the Proteas take on Zimbabwe in what promises to be a festival of fours and sixes guaranteed to keep spectators entertained.

With the first ball set to be bowled at 1.30pm on Tuesday, fans are eagerly awaiting the start of the test, particularly as the Proteas prepared to welcome some of their big-name players back into the side for the first test in the new format in South Africa.

Proteas coach and former Border player Ottis Gibson said it was “always nice coming back to play in the Bay”.

“I played cricket in South Africa for six years, so I have played many games here personally, and it’s always been a nice place to come and play cricket.”

Commenting on St George’s Park’s often hotly debated brass band, Gibson said: “I love the band, I’m from the Caribbean, so music is in our blood.”

He said his team, who would be free to spend Christmas Day with their families, would be getting together on Christmas Eve.

Port Elizabeth fan and Malabar resident Jignesh Maisuriya, 30, confirmed he and his family would be at St George’s for the first day’s action.

Asked what he thought of the new format, he said: “I think it will be something different for both players and spectators.

I’ve gone to watch ODIs and domestic games under lights, and there is always a good atmosphere.”

Former Port Elizabeth club cricketer Shaakir Abrahams, 23, who is back in the city on holiday,, said he was still deciding on which days he would go to watch.

The weather looks set to play along, with pleasant, sunny conditions expected on Tuesday and Wednesday, while Thursday and Friday will see overcast conditions with the possibility of thundershowers on Friday.

Eastern Province Cricket and Warriors chief executive Mark Williams said events like the day-night test were cause for great excitement in the city.

“The first international test in South Africa was hosted at St George’s Park and now we are making history again. In addition, it is also the first test to be played with a pink ball in South Africa. It is a special, one-of-a-kind event.”

Apart from the on-field action, spectators can look forward to a host of other activities.

Williams said while tickets were still available, more than 4 000 had already been sold for the first day.

Tickets prices start at R80 while entrance for children under six is free. Gates open at 11.30am and the match will be played between 1.30pm and 9pm.