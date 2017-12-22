Zuma remains a tricky problem for Ramaphosa

Cyril Ramaphosa may have won the race to be leader of the ANC, but he failed to decisively wrest control of the party from President Jacob Zuma.

Zuma’s faction retains influence in the ANC’s incoming National Executive Committee (NEC) and was felt in conference debates on divisive policies such as land expropriation and nationalisation.

Ramaphosa’s incomplete victory lessens his chances of ousting Zuma from the state presidency before his second term ends in 2019.

That could disappoint investors who have bet heavily that Ramaphosa, 65, will be able to turn around the economy.

The rand has been volatile since Ramaphosa’s election, as investors continue to assess how much clout he wields.

“Because Ramaphosa does not have a strong majority in the NEC and because of the lingering presence of Zuma loyalists, he will not be able to drive his own agenda,” Eurasia Group Africa director Darias Jonker said.

The new NEC, announced in the early hours of yesterday, is split roughly 50-50 between the Ramaphosa and Zuma factions.