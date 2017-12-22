Warning to liquor traders to toe line

Eastern Cape Liquor Board chairman Khanyile Maneli has warned traders not to sell alcohol to visibly drunk motorists as this would be a violation of their trading conditions.

In his Christmas message yesterday, Maneli said that while everyone would like to celebrate during the festive period, drinking and driving was a deadly risk, with often shattering ramifications.

“Among the ubiquitous human causes of road fatalities are alcohol abuse and pedestrian jaywalking.

“Pedestrians remain the most vulnerable of all road users,” he said.

“In 2016, about 5 410 of the 14 071 deaths were pedestrians, or 38% of the total number. Alcohol consumption, even in small amounts, increases the risk of being involved in a crash for motorists and pedestrians.