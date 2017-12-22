Top PE cop investigated for alleged rape, harassment and bullying

A senior Port Elizabeth police officer is being investigated for alleged rape, sexual harassment and bullying of policewomen – but is still at work. The explosive claims are listed in internal reports alleging the lieutenantcolonel was sexually abusing women police officials and even raped a colleague.

He cannot be named by law as the allegations are of a sexual nature and he has not been charged.

Three other senior police officials at the Mount Road police station and Mount Road cluster office have been implicated in an alleged cover-up, after failing to act on the complaints.

Two damning reports on victimisation and the alleged cover-up have been completed.

A third probe into all the claims was launched in September and internal charges are set to be laid soon.

The internal probe stems from a string of complaints first lodged in 2013, while two criminal cases – one of rape and another of sexual assault – were opened in July and October this year.

In one instance, a policewoman alleges she was raped inside a police van in 2012 and, in another, a policewoman alleges she was inappropriately touched by the same lieutenant-colonel in 2013.

Due to the allegations of a cover-up, criminal cases were opened and transferred to police watchdog the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).

One of the reports – compiled last year – lambasted police management for failing to act on three-year-old allegations.

“[It] appears [the lieutenant-colonel] is still employed at the Mount Road police station and it is apparent the employer has done nothing to secure a conducive working environment thus far,” the report says.

It says an officer, within the Port Elizabeth legal services division, also failed to act and allegedly admitted to breaching police policy.

In August, when questions were posed by a Herald reporter, the lieutenantcolonel was transferred from Mount Road to the Gelvandale police station and again, recently, to Walmer.

The saga led to one of the whistleblowers attempting to commit suicide in July due to the lack of support from police management and ongoing harassment.

In August, a preliminary report, which The Herald has seen, recommended that the officer be transferred pending the outcome of a further internal probe.

Since then, more victims are understood to have come forward.