Top musos to rock the Roof Garden Bar

The Roof Garden Bar in Winston Ntshona Street (formerly Chapel Street) is rocking tonight and tomorrow to completely different sounds.

Tonight the bar’s Summer Solstice concert will feature Desmond and the Tutus, a four-piece national outfit from Pretoria known for their indie rock vibe.

Tomorrow three of Port Elizabeth’s major bands will headline an arts evening there.

Ikati Esengxoweni, Umle and The Cottonfields promise to keep guests on their feet at The Village Concerts Presents The Cottonfields, Umle and Ikati Esengxoweni, which will incorporate visual arts, theatre and live music to entertain Bay art lovers.

Hosted by Bay award-winning alternative, urban traditional music band Ikati Esengxoweni (Cat in the Bag), The Village Concerts Presents – The Cottonfields, Umle & Ikati Esengxoweni will also be an arts awareness event.

Then, on December 28, visiting group The Kiffness will get in the groove at the same venue with its get-up-and-dance tunes likely to pull in a festive crowd.

Ikati Esengxoweni vocalist Lark Wantu said: “It’s a way of getting everything artsy together to close off the year because usually if there’s a music or theatre event, it’s just that and not everything in one place.