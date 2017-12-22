New look, new leader for MBDA
The Mandela Bay Development Agency (MBDA) is set to launch into the new year as a new- look organisation with new leadership, streamlined internal operations and a revised, smart and socioeconomic-orientated mandate.
The agency said yesterday it had recruited a new full-time chief executive, whose identity would be announced in the new year.
“The new appointment will, however, ensure continuity and stability at the MBDA,” spokesman Luvuyo Bangazi said.
This had been a year of review, transition and consolidation for the MBDA.
It has faced a number of strategic issues and challenges during the course of the year, and some of these had contributed to the new strategic direction for next year and beyond.
“Board chairman Mputumi Goduka listed a number of areas the board had prioritised in 2017 towards taking the MBDA forward,” Bangazi said.
“These included stabilising the agency after senior management changes, and interactions with parent local authority and shareholder the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality to review the agency’s mandate and its fit within the metro’s strategic plan.
“The MBDA was also mandated [by the city council] to oversee the management and operation of the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.
“Since this came into effect in January, the agency has successfully executed a number of significant events, including a Springbok test match. The agency also appointed an experienced stadium manager, along with a dedicated stadium management team backed by resources from the MBDA’s head office.”
He said another milestone for the agency was an internal review of systems and controls.
“The board felt that a lot of work needed to be done to bring efficiencies and synergies and to provide a smarter and more logical approach in the acceptance and execution of programmes.
“The acting chief executive had this as a top priority during his tenure.
“This process has been completed and is ready for implementation.
“The ensuing January to June 2018 period will be a transitional one and the new systems and controls are expected to be fully implemented from July 1 2018,” Bangazi said.