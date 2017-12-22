New look, new leader for MBDA

The Mandela Bay Development Agency (MBDA) is set to launch into the new year as a new- look organisation with new leadership, streamlined internal operations and a revised, smart and socioeconomic-orientated mandate.

The agency said yesterday it had recruited a new full-time chief executive, whose identity would be announced in the new year.

“The new appointment will, however, ensure continuity and stability at the MBDA,” spokesman Luvuyo Bangazi said.

This had been a year of review, transition and consolidation for the MBDA.

It has faced a number of strategic issues and challenges during the course of the year, and some of these had contributed to the new strategic direction for next year and beyond.

“Board chairman Mputumi Goduka listed a number of areas the board had prioritised in 2017 towards taking the MBDA forward,” Bangazi said.

“These included stabilising the agency after senior management changes, and interactions with parent local authority and shareholder the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality to review the agency’s mandate and its fit within the metro’s strategic plan.