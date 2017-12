As a teen, singer Belinda Davids dreamt of following in her idol’s footsteps.

Now, the Port Elizabeth-born songstress from Gelvandale’s performance at the Apollo Christmas show in New York will leave you with goose-bumps.

A nervous Davids took to the stage and performed the well-known Whitney Houston track, I Will Always Love You.

Since being shared to her page, the video received more than 74 000 views.

Watch it here: