Delay in issuing of Eskom results
Eskom’s interim results announcement has been postponed until early next year.
This was “to afford us the opportunity to review the impact of the 5.23% price increase as well as to allow the newly appointed board members sufficient time to review the financials‚” it said.
The lower-than-anticipated tariff increase was approved by the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) on Friday last week.
Nersa approved an allowable revenue of R190-billion‚ resulting in an average percentage price increase of 5.23% against Eskom’s request for an average standard price increase of 19.9%.
“Eskom will release the results as soon as possible to ensure effective business continuity‚” acting chief financial officer Calib Cassim said.