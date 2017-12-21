Worried family seek mentally disabled man

Patient missing after being dropped off at hospital

A mentally disabled man has vanished without trace after he was allegedly forgotten at the Provincial Hospital by a Department of Health patient transport driver. Wandile Nyanya, 55, from Port Alfred, got onto the patient transport bus on December 11 and was dropped off at Provincial Hospital.

Nyanya, however, never made it to his doctor’s appointment, nor did he return home.

He was scheduled to see an ear, nose and throat specialist.

“We are not eating or sleeping. I am so worried,” Nyanya’s sister, Lisa Stanley, 42, said yesterday.

When she realised he had not returned home, she reported him missing at the Port Alfred police station.

The case was then transferred to the Mount Road police station in Port Elizabeth for investigation.

Marcia Williams, who is trying to help the family find Nyanya, said she did not believe he would be able to ask for help or find his way home.

Williams confirmed that Nyanya had been picked up by the Department of Health’s patient transport vehicle in Port Alfred on December 11.

There are no records that his file was ever drawn at Provincial Hospital or that he kept his appointment at the ear, nose and throat clinic that day.

“My fear is that he has been beaten up and is lying somewhere or worse, that he was killed,” Williams said.