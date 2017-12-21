A South African poet and intellectual has been working with Hollywood A-lister Forest Whitaker to bring peace to some of the most violent countries on the planet.

Brian Williams‚ a former chairman of the University of the Western Cape’s council and president of the convocation‚ has been facilitating peace training for child soldiers and youth who were affected by the civil war in Uganda and South Sudan.

Williams has been contracted by Whitaker’s peace foundation, the Whitaker Peace and Development Initiative.

“The focus is on the youth,” Williams – who is the visiting professor in peace‚ conflict transformation and mediation and labour relations at two African universities – said.

“In South Sudan‚ everyone in the programme was affected by the ongoing civil war.

“The training is directed at getting young people to attain inner peace and to do different things to bring peace in the lives of others.”

In Uganda‚ the same transformative peace training programme had been offered to youngsters from the Kiryandongo Refugee Camp and youth from the Acholi region, Williams said.

According to Human Rights Watch, thousands have been murdered in South Sudan’s ongoing conflict.

About three million people have had to flee their homes and half a million have been forced to live in United Nations compounds.

And in Uganda, Human Rights Watch has expressed concerns about freedom of association‚ assembly and expression.