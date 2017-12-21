Gun was pointed at us, strikers state

The son of a Port Elizabeth steel company owner allegedly pointed a firearm at striking workers in a tense stand-off in the presence of public order police.

Police are investigating the incident.

The Agni Steel SA plant in the Coega Industrial Development Zone has been the site of numerous protests over the past few months.

Police confirmed that members of the Public Order Policing Unit had witnessed the incident last Friday and that a complaint had been lodged with Swartkops police.

Agni Steel – which refines and exports steel – has denied the allegations.

Employees have been protesting over pay and working conditions.

About 270 workers downed tools on December 8.

The alleged firearm incident occurred soon after workers had finished a meeting.

Sikho Jama, a shop steward with the Liberated Metalworkers Union of SA, said a colleague had climbed into her vehicle to drive home.

“Suddenly, we noticed a company vehicle blocked the lady from proceeding,” he said.

“We decided to go and see what was happening.

“The son of one of the company owners emerged from a car brandishing a big firearm, which he pointed in our direction.

“What made us angry was that this happened in the presence of the police, who failed to check whether the firearm was licensed and belonged to him or his father.”