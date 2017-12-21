Five in court for possession of suspected stolen property

Five suspects appeared in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on charges of possession of suspected stolen property on Wednesday.

Police spokeswoman Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said that at about 8pm on Monday, SAPS Mount Road members received information regarding stolen property in Havelock street, Central and immediately followed up.

“They were met with a group of hostile occupants who intimidated the police.

“Back up was requested and on re-entering the premises police found some of the occupants trying to get rid of master boxes of cigarettes that was in a store room.

“The members arrested the five suspects and detained them on charges of possession of suspected stolen property. The members searched the property and confiscated 300 master boxes of cigarettes with an estimated value of R1.7 million,” Janse van Rensburg said.

Suspects Berhanu Abo, Kajamo Birham, Delele Daniel, Mitiku Doboch, and Zamakune Halille will remain in custody and the case is remanded to 15 January 2018.

Mount Road Cluster Commander Maj Gen Funeka Siganga commended the members and encouraged them to continue with their actions in the fight against crime and to ensure the safety of the community within the Port Elizabeth area.