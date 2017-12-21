Farm attack suspect now up for murder

Family devastated after Alexandria man dies of injuries following beating, stabbing

Port Alfred police are now investigating a murder charge after an Alexandria man who was savagely beaten and stabbed during a farm attack late last month died in a Port Elizabeth hospital on Tuesday.

Alexandria cattle farmer and father of three Riaan Scheepers, 62, died in the Greenacres Hospital at about 5pm.

He was admitted to the hospital following an ambush and subsequent brutal assault on his farm, Ficks, on November 25 by what is suspected to have been two assailants.

One of his suspected attackers, Siphamandla Petse, 24, who was arrested on December 1, will now have murder added to his charge sheet.

Scheepers’s daughter, Bianca, 29, who lives in Cradock, said yesterday that her father’s death had come as a surprise and a shock.

“We did not expect this, especially so long after the attack,” she said.

“While he had initially been in an induced coma, he had come out of it about two weeks ago.

“He was not talking and still in a bad state, but we had been hoping his condition would improve.

“We had been hoping for a miracle, but his heart was not strong enough.” She said her immediate family, which following their mother’s death about 12 years ago, included a sister based in Hermanus and a brother who has just finished his studies in Bloemfontein, were devastated.

“It is tough, but we are just spending time together and focusing on moving forward.”

She had not yet made any decision around attending the suspect’s court case, she said.

“At this stage, we are not focusing on how this all happened.

“We are too shocked and are just focusing on his death. I would not wish what happened to my father on anyone.