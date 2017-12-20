Zuma’s free education plan greeted by chorus of concerns

The plan by President Jacob Zuma to provide free education for first-year students does not solve key concerns of the Fees Must Fall movement, according to the Universities South Africa (USAF).

“This is not a fee-free system‚ but a positive extension of the NSFAS [National Student Financial Aid Scheme] to disadvantaged students,” USAF chief executive Professor Ahmed Bawa said.

“It’s still not free education for all as those who do not qualify for the NSFAS or have not applied will not get funding.”

USAF‚ which represents universities‚ was thrown off by Zuma’s lack of consultation before making the unexpected announcement.

“We were annoyed that we were not consulted before the decision was made,” Bawa said.

“We needed at least a year to go through the strategy and implementation.

“But, if the system works, it will be a huge boon for our students.

“This is a huge advance for students as long as it will be sustainable with a delivery mode that works.”

The organisation is concerned that it might result in more student protests.