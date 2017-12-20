VIDEO: Sickening stench of Silvertown

VIDEO: The stench hits you immediately. It is both appalling and distressing. And that is if you are just a visitor. But for the residents of Silvertown in Kwazakhele, this is what they have to live with every day. https://t.co/PrG7NjLil3 pic.twitter.com/5sIaqGn4pw



Streets just pools of sewage due to burst pipe

The stench hits you immediately. It is both appalling and distressing. And that is if you are just a visitor. But for the residents of Silvertown in Kwazakhele, this is what they have to live with every day.

It is also sickening. Stepping out of their homes and into pools of sewage, they wrinkle up their noses, cough or scratch at skin rashes.

For the past two months, a steady stream of sewage from a burst pipe has run down the roads of an area where toilets do not even exist.

This is human waste flowing in from other parts of the city. In Silvertown, the bucket system is still forced on residents.

In 2013, the Silvertown informal settlement was named the worst place to live in South Africa.

Almost five years later, this does not appear to have changed.

To date, their pleas for help to deal with the sewage leak have been ignored, they say.

Standing amid the waste and stench, despondent residents tell heartbreaking stories of ill-health and children who are prevented from playing outside.

Silvertown’s worst-place-to-live status – accorded the area by low-level geographic data from the Census 2011 – can be believed when standing in the stinking streets looking at people whose faces tell a story of promises made and broken time and again.

They say the human waste that runs like a river through the streets has disrupted their lives.

While talking to a Herald reporter, people covered their noses as the burst pipe continued to bubble over onto the tarred road.

Resident Nosipho Ndinisa, 39, said her little boy’s body was riddled with a rash she believed was a result of playing in fetid water.