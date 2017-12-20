Security tight at prisons for holiday season

Staff, support teams ready in case of riots

Eastern Cape correctional facilities have beefed up security amid fears of preplanned prison breaks and deadly riots like those which erupted at St Albans prison last year.

The provincial Correctional Services Department said tightening security was standard procedure during the holiday season.

There have been 56 reported attacks in six of the centres across the Eastern Cape – Amathole, East London, Kirkwood, Mthatha, Sada and St Albans – since last month.

On Boxing Day last year, about 50 St Albans prison inmates barricaded themselves into 18 cells.

Some of them took control of the administration building and tossed teargas grenades at officials.

It is still not known whether the prison riot was part of a planned mass escape.

Three of the inmates were killed during the drama and 30 people, including 13 warders, were injured.

The chaos erupted in the CMax section when 33 prisoners were being moved from their cells to a dining area for breakfast and attacked the warders with homemade knives and other sharp objects.

Provincial Correctional Services spokeswoman Vuyo Gadu said yesterday the department’s emergency support teams (EST) had been deployed and were on standby to deal with any situations.