The South African Revenue Service has followed through on threats to take legal action against the author of The President’s Keepers‚ Jacques Pauw.

Pauw’s bombshell book contained revelations over the tax affairs of President Jacob Zuma‚ including that he was paid a R1-million a month salary for at least four months after he became president in 2009.

The payments‚ according to Pauw‚ were made by long-time Zuma ally‚ Durban businessman Roy Moodley.

SARS‚ in papers filed in the Western Cape High Court on Friday‚ is seeking a declaratory order affirming its position that Pauw contravened confidentiality clauses in the Tax Administration Act by publishing the information and‚ in so doing‚ broke the law.

The application relies on an affidavit by SARS commissioner Tom Moyane.