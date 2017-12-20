No bail for cop charged with murder of witness

Bail was denied to a police constable charged with the murder of a state witness, when the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court found yesterday he did not prove exceptional circumstances for his release.

Walter Francis, 31, of Chatty, did not prove to the court that it would be in the interests of justice to release him, magistrate Sanjani Naidoo found. Francis is charged alongside Wayne Wabanie and Shemeal Gallant for the murder of state witness Alex Ferreira, 28, of Bloemendal, in February.

Francis was arrested while on duty at the Humewood police station last month.

He is already standing trial in the Port Elizabeth High Court for the murder of Denton Rademeyer, 32, who was gunned down in Bethelsdorp in 2014.