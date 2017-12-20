Louis du Preez‚ described as an experienced‚ qualified attorney specialising in corporate and commercial matters‚ was appointed commercial director.

It also appointed a deputy chief executive‚ Alexandre Nodale‚ who will double in the new role while remaining chief executive of subsidiary Conforama.

The three new appointments‚ together with chief financial officer Ben la Grange‚ will make up Steinhoff’s management board.

Yesterday’s management reshuffle coincided with the furniture retailer’s meeting with banks‚ which was postponed from December 11 after it indefinitely delayed releasing its results following the discovery of accounting irregularities.

“The group confirms that the global team is focused on managing their businesses‚ and the group’s 130 000 employees through this time,” the group said.

Steinhoff’s share price continued its rebound yesterday‚ gaining 8% to R9.14 – taking it back to about a sixth of the R57.50 it was trading at before the scandal broke. – BusinessLIVE/TimesLIVE