Hoppie target of death scam

Man cashing in on fake demise of popular PE wood merchant

News of his own death has come as somewhat of a surprise for a wellknown Port Elizabeth braai wood merchant.

Healthy – and carrying on happily with life – the merchant, affectionately known as Hoppie, said he started getting calls a few weeks back about his death.

Johan “Hoppie” Barnard, 58, said he had been told a young man had been approaching customers about his need of money during the sad time of Hoppie’s demise.

Customers said the man would tell them Hoppie had been stabbed to death in Greenbushes.

A bemused Barnard yesterday said he was alive and kicking and running his business from his Mangold Park home as usual.

Hoppie, who runs the 15-year-old Hoppie’s Braaiwood business with his son, Stefan, 35, said his biggest concern was that unsuspecting people were being taken for a ride.

“It is very scary that someone would do this kind of thing, especially because he is targeting innocent people.

“We need to inform not only our clients but the public as well that this guy is going around telling people I am dead and he is collecting donations for whatever reason,” he said.

Hoppie said staff members from three different businesses had contacted him after they had been approached by a man who went by the name of Andre Nolan.

When The Herald tracked Nolan down, he claimed it was all a case of mistaken identity as he, too, was the son of a wood merchant called Hoppie.

Nolan questioned why the story was newsworthy.

An aggressive Nolan said: “It must be a misunderstanding and I find this really embarrassing for people to be saying the stuff they have been saying.

“I have a wife and child. People were saying a lot of nonsense about me and my family on Facebook and it is already so hard to walk around and do what I do.

“It takes a man to do what I am doing and then they confuse stuff purposefully and cause trouble for me,” he said.