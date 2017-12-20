The death toll of initiates in the Eastern Cape has now risen to 15 following the deaths of three more young men this week.

One of the deceased showed signs of having been assaulted‚ according to provincial health spokesman Sizwe Kupelo.

While families of more than 15‚000 young men‚ including sons of AmaMpondo senior royal Prince Mlamli Ndamase‚ South African Airways CEO Vuyani Jarana‚ veteran government official Masiza Mazizi and Cofimvaba businesswoman

Colina Sakawuli are happily hosting imigidi‚ 15 other families are mourning and organising burials for their sons.

Of the deaths‚ nine are in the OR Tambo district. Five initiates died in Mthatha alone‚ two at KuKhambi village.