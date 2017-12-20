Bogus doctor arrested at hospital

In a major breach of security, a man allegedly impersonating his own doctor walked into Dora Nginza Hospital in Port Elizabeth, put on scrubs and a mask, and started doing ward rounds.

It was only after he had got his hands on a confidential patient list of women in the labour ward and allegedly stolen a cellphone, that nurses apprehended him and called security and the police.

While the police went to investigate the incident, health authorities are still deciding whether to press criminal charges.

To add to the bizarre nature of the incident, the man is a patient of well-known general practitioner Dr Mthembeni Tebelele, who he was allegedly impersonating.

Eastern Cape health spokesman Sizwe Kupelo said they had received a call about the alleged imposter at 4am on Monday.

“He was wearing scrubs. He took the patient list in the labour ward and was doing rounds.”

Kupelo said the patient whose phone was stolen did not want to open a case as the device was returned to her.

A decision on bringing criminal charges would only be made once an internal investigation had been finalised.

Kupelo said the department was in the process of reviewing the security contracts for its facilities in Nelson Mandela Bay, following a number of thefts at clinics and a rape at Dora Nginza this year.

The man allegedly used a fake access card and Tebelele’s business card to gain access to the labour ward.

Tebelele said he was at home at the time of the incident.

“I was only informed of what happened by one of the nurses who phoned me.

“She is one of my patients and knows me,” Tebelele said.