VIDEO: Boat capsizes in huge swells in Port Alfred

The National Sea Rescue Institute in Port Alfred battled huge swells and strong rip currents on Wednesday morning as they recovered a boat that had capsized.

The NSRI was alerted at about 8.30am after the boat capsized between East Beach and the pier.

The semi rigid boat was skippered by Connor Timm and had one other occupant on the boat.

Both occupants were uninjured and were in a state of shock following the incident.

One of the men refused to be taken to hospital despite emergency services being on the scene.

The family of the occupants were too aggrieved by the incident to explain how the boat capsized.