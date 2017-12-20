Latest:
News Videos 

VIDEO: Boat capsizes in huge swells in Port Alfred

Louise Carter 0 Comment
NSRI members battled huge swells to recover a capsized boat in Port Alfred on Wednesday morning
Picture: Louise Carter

The National Sea Rescue Institute in Port Alfred battled huge swells and strong rip currents on Wednesday morning as they recovered a boat that had capsized.

The NSRI was alerted at about 8.30am after the boat capsized between East Beach and the pier.

The semi rigid boat was skippered by Connor Timm and had one other occupant on the boat.

Both occupants were uninjured and were in a state of shock following the incident.

One of the men refused to be taken to hospital despite emergency services being on the scene.

The family of the occupants were too aggrieved by the incident to explain how the boat capsized.

You May Also Like

Three held after gun found

TMG Editor 0

Shock end to Easter holiday

TMG Editor 0

Gupta drama tops Rights Day agenda

Rochelle de Kock and Avuyile Mngxitama-Diko 0

Leave a Reply