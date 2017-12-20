Beaten Alexandria farm manager dies

Alexandria farm manager Riaan Scheepers, 62, died yesterday after a two-week battle following a savage beating by robbers late last month on the Eastern Cape farm he worked on.

A message from his daughter, Bianca, shared on social media‚ and translated, said: “Papa went to a better place this afternoon at about 5pm.

“One of his lungs struggled to get air and let enough oxygen into his blood. His heart was too weak to work anymore,” she wrote.