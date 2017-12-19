U’hage suspected drug dealer arrested

A 33-year-old suspected drug dealer from Uitenhage has been arrested after he was caught allegedly transporting 24 bags of tik and 20 madrax tablets in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Metro police chief Yolanda Faro said the suspect, whose car was impounded, was pulled over in Hilwa Street in Kamesh by a patrolling police van.

Faro said the officers noticed a white Toyota Corolla driving slowly in the street prompting them to pull the car over.

“On stopping the car, a search was conducted.

“The driver was found in possession of 20 mandrax tablets, 24 bags of Tik and a 1 bag of dagga.

“He also had a broken bottleneck in his possession.

“This is traditionally used to smoke the drug.

“A further search of the vehicle led to a panga being found as well as R843 in cash,” she said.

“The drugs and money in the car indicate that he was dealing in drugs and possibly en route to a drop off. The car was impounded for being used to transport the drugs,” Faro added.

The suspect is due to appear in the Kamesh Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday for possession and dealing in drugs.