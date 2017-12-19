Tensions run high at NMU over snags in wage talks

Year-end function boycotted amid court action over termination of collective deal

Tensions are running high at Nelson Mandela University (NMU) following eight months of fruitless salary negotiations between unions and management which saw more than half the staff boycott an end-of-year farewell function.

The dispute centres around NMU providing notice via e-mail on November 27 of its intention to terminate the 2012 Conditions of Service and Benefits Agreement (CoS).

The collective agreement, among other things, provides a formula used at the university during annual wage negotiations.

The CoS agreement saw staff previously receiving an annual increase of between 8% and 12%.

The decision to terminate the CoS followed eight months of unresolved salary negotiations and NMU then took the decision to terminate “as the terms of the agreement have proved to be no longer sustainable”, NMU spokeswoman Zandile Mbabela said.

“It [termination of CoS] is based on the need to be financially prudent at a time when the university has a budget deficit of R68-million and, like all other institutions in the sector, is facing an uncertain future.”

Mbabela said the sector had changed dramatically since the agreement was drawn up, at a time when the university was growing, with its coffers on a similar trajectory.

In May, the issue spiralled all the way to the office of the NMU ombudsman Max Boqwana, who made an advisory ruling that a 6.4% increase on inflation-based cost of living adjustment (Cola) – one of the three pillars of the CoS agreement – should be implemented.

It stated the other two pillars – cost of living enhancement (Cole) based on performance, and a market-related adjustment – should be discussed further.

In the notice, the university stated staff would receive an additional once-off R4 000 bonus, which unions rejected.

Only about a third of the 1 500 staff members who said they would be in attendance at the annual banquet – where the institution also bade farewell to outgoing vice-chancellor Professor Derrick Swartz – pitched up for the event on December 7.

This followed a call by the NMU’s two recognised trade unions – National Tertiary Education Union (NTEU) and National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) – for its members to boycott the event and instead sit in their offices for its duration.

NTEU marketing manager Lynette Roodt said: “The staff feel as if management has abandoned them. And there is a very anxious feeling of uncertainty pertaining to what will happen in January. Should the CoS agreement be terminated by December 31 as NMU stated, there will be nothing protecting the staff and their salaries next year.

“While we are well aware of the current challenges facing the tertiary education sector, our concern is that annually there are negotiations regarding the agreement and we find a compromise. Yet now they took the unilateral decision to terminate the agreement.”