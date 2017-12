Social workers at Port Elizabeth’s Provincial Hospital are looking for the family of a man, Zolile Mpapela, 83, who is hospitalised there.

His only address on file is Lovemore Park, Port Elizabeth.

He has never been visited by anyone even though he has been in the hospital for more than 10 days.

Anybody with information on Mpapela’s family can phone 041 292 3249 or 041 405 2576.