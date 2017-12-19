Security stepped up after Addo park hijackings

The Addo Elephant National Park has stepped up its security following at least two hijackings this month.

SANParks spokeswoman Fayroush Ludick has told of two incidents in recent weeks at the park, in which a tourist couple and a staff member were targeted.

Ludick said the staff member was accosted by six men on Friday night while opening a gate in the park that is normally operated manually.

She also told of an Austrian couple visiting the park who were targeted the previous Sunday under similar circumstances.

It is not clear where the tourists registered a complaint with police.

However, police spokeswoman Priscilla Naidu said the provincial organised crime detective unit was investigating a case of hijacking and robbery with aggravated circumstances following Friday’s incident.

“It is alleged that an employee from the Addo Elephant Park and a visitor were on their way to town at about 6.45pm when they noticed that the outer gate was partially closed,” Naidu said.