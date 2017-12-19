Security stepped up after Addo park hijackings
The Addo Elephant National Park has stepped up its security following at least two hijackings this month.
SANParks spokeswoman Fayroush Ludick has told of two incidents in recent weeks at the park, in which a tourist couple and a staff member were targeted.
Ludick said the staff member was accosted by six men on Friday night while opening a gate in the park that is normally operated manually.
She also told of an Austrian couple visiting the park who were targeted the previous Sunday under similar circumstances.
It is not clear where the tourists registered a complaint with police.
However, police spokeswoman Priscilla Naidu said the provincial organised crime detective unit was investigating a case of hijacking and robbery with aggravated circumstances following Friday’s incident.
“It is alleged that an employee from the Addo Elephant Park and a visitor were on their way to town at about 6.45pm when they noticed that the outer gate was partially closed,” Naidu said.
“As the visitor got out to open the gate, they were accosted [and] threatened with knives.
“They were driven to Addo where the 39-year-old employee was forced to withdraw cash. “The suspects then fled.” Ludick said new systems had been put in place to prevent more incidents of this nature.
“Our security measures have been increased and there are cameras at both gates.
“It is also no longer possible to open and close the gate in question [where both hijackings occurred] manually,” Ludick said.
Addo Tourism chairwoman Mandy Roets said the hijackings and other crimes, including robberies, in the region, were a cause of concern for residents and businesses.
“There seems to be a sudden spate of crimes in the last month.”
Statistics regarding these crimes were not readily available.
Roets said a meeting would be called this week between various stakeholders and the police, to share information on the crimes and develop a plan of action to ensure the community’s safety.