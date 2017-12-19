New eye brings hope after trauma

Empathic ocularist steps in to help brutalised victim of serial rapist after disfiguring assault

Inspired by her own experience of being born blind in one eye, a Port Elizabeth ocularist changed the life of a young woman who lost her eye during a horrific rape and physical assault five years ago. Chantal Kritzinger earlier this month fitted an ocular prosthesis for a Uitenhage woman whose face was left disfigured after she was brutally attacked in December 2012.

Kritzinger had learnt of the woman through a report in The Herald when serial rapist Mzikayise Mkavu was found guilty and sentenced to 228 years behind bars.

The woman, who is not being named to protect her identity, was one of at least 17 women raped and attacked by Mkavu, 27. He was sent to jail in October. Kritzinger, who had an artificial eye fitted at the age of three, said she just knew she had to help the woman, who had suffered so much.

“When I saw that something like this had happened to her, I knew I had to help.

“I phoned and offered to,” Kritzinger said.

“I cannot know how she feels but I understand to a certain extent, and that is also why I wanted to help her get her life back to normal again.

“It’s a wonderful feeling to be able to help her. I hope I have given her new hope for the future.”

The Uitenhage woman said she had been in absolute disbelief when she received Kritzinger’s call.

“I cannot explain how I felt when Chantal called me. I couldn’t believe it,” she said.

“People used to call me names. They would call me ‘one eye’ and I would laugh even though what they said hurt me.”

The woman said her disfigured eye would draw attention and strangers would ask her what had happened.

For the young mother, seeing her children – a seven-year-old and one-year-old – react to the change in her was special. She said the children had been very excited to see the change on the day she returned from Kritzinger’s Cape Road practice.

“My family is also very happy and my parents told me that I look like the old me, [the way] I used to look before the incident.”