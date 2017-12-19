Medical students’ bodies returned from Cuba
The bodies of two medical students who drowned in Cuba earlier this month have been brought back to South Africa for burial.
The bodies of Sibusiso Thanks Ngeleka, from KwaNzimakwe near Port Edward on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast, and Sihle Cebo Makhaye, from Manguzi on the North Coast, arrived at the OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on Sunday.
The KwaZulu-Natal health department said the two students would be buried separately today and tomorrow.
The fourth- and fifth-year medical students had been part of a group of students who hired a house to celebrate the birthday of a fellow South African student in Havana when the tragedy occurred.
They decided to cool down in the swimming pool during the party and, when they did not return‚ their friend started a frantic search for them.
Makhaye was discovered still alive in the pool but died on the way to hospital, while Ngeleka was already dead when he was found in the pool.
The two students were part of 2 885 South African medical students studying in Cuba as part of the Nelson Mandela-Fidel Castro medical training programme which started in 1996.
Their deaths come after a third-year student from the same programme committed suicide in August.