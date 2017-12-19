Man arrested following perlemoen stakeout

A 20-year-old man has been arrested in Port Elizabeth allegedly with about 50kg of perlemoen in his possession.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscialla Naidu said the arrest occurred at about 2am on Tuesday (19/12/17).

She said members of the Port Elizabeth K9 Unit and Marine Coastal acted on information about illegal poaching and a stakeout was conducted.

“At about 2am this morning, a suspect emerged from the bushes in Marine Drive. On searching his bag, 243 units of abalone [50kg] was seized. The estimated street value is R50 000,” Naidu said.

“The over exploitation of abalone from the ocean poses a serious threat to the extinction of this mollusc and the protection of this species from illegal poachers rest on the duty of the SAPS.

The suspect is expected to appear in court soon.