Free study scheme welcomed by NMU
‘Increased subsidy will also ease financial pressures on varsities’
President Jacob Zuma’s announcement that tertiary education would be free for poor and working-class firstyear students from next year has been welcomed by Nelson Mandela University.
NMU spokeswoman Zandile Mbabela said the announcement and subsequent commitments made would go a long way towards alleviating financial pressures on universities.
Zuma said on Saturday free higher education for poor and working-class students would be fully phased in over five years.
He said the definition of poor and workingclass students would now refer to “currently enrolled TVET College or university students from South African households with a combined annual income of up to R350 000” by the start of the new academic year.
A National Students Financial Aid Scheme official, while also welcoming the decision, was a little more cautious.
NSFAS chairman Sizwe Nxasana said in a radio interview yesterday the decision should be welcomed if the country could afford it.
He said the government would need to work with the private sector and give them not just funding, but also make sure we were producing the kind of skills the country desperately needed to grow the economy.
He said the NSFAS would continue to administer financial aid.
Mbabela said: “The university welcomes the commitment to fully subsidise free higher education, to cover tuition, accommodation, study material, food and transport.
“We are pleased with the commitment to increase university subsidies from 0.68% to 1% of the gross domestic product over five years.”
She said once implemented, this would go a long way in alleviating the financial pressure on universities battling with declining government subsidies while student numbers went up.
“We can only trust the subsidy increase takes effect immediately in light of the decision not to increase fees for students whose combined annual household salary is R600 000 or less.”
Mbabela said NMU wanted to study Zuma’s statement further and would offer a substantive and comprehensive response in due course.
Zuma effectively overruled the recommendations of the Heher Commission into the Feasibility of Fee-Free Higher Education and Training, established in January last year, with his announcement.
The commission recommended that students in the technical vocational education and training (TVET) sector should get free education, with grants that covered their full study costs.
It recommended a cost-sharing model of government-guaranteed income-contingent loans (ICL) sourced from commercial banks for university students.
The ICL model would see students repay these loans over a 15-year period, dependent on whether they ever reached a minimum threshold income.
The government would bear the liability for the loan should the student fail to reach the income threshold.