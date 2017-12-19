Free study scheme welcomed by NMU

‘Increased subsidy will also ease financial pressures on varsities’

President Jacob Zuma’s announcement that tertiary education would be free for poor and working-class firstyear students from next year has been welcomed by Nelson Mandela University.

NMU spokeswoman Zandile Mbabela said the announcement and subsequent commitments made would go a long way towards alleviating financial pressures on universities.

Zuma said on Saturday free higher education for poor and working-class students would be fully phased in over five years.

He said the definition of poor and workingclass students would now refer to “currently enrolled TVET College or university students from South African households with a combined annual income of up to R350 000” by the start of the new academic year.

A National Students Financial Aid Scheme official, while also welcoming the decision, was a little more cautious.

NSFAS chairman Sizwe Nxasana said in a radio interview yesterday the decision should be welcomed if the country could afford it.

He said the government would need to work with the private sector and give them not just funding, but also make sure we were producing the kind of skills the country desperately needed to grow the economy.

He said the NSFAS would continue to administer financial aid.

Mbabela said: “The university welcomes the commitment to fully subsidise free higher education, to cover tuition, accommodation, study material, food and transport.