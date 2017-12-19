Angry revellers attending a music concert in Mthatha in the Eastern Cape at the weekend took their frustration out on the event’s equipment‚ causing thousands of rands worth of damage, when none of the headlined acts showed up.

Tickets to the third annual Camouflage Camo Night‚ which cost up to R550‚ had promised a lineup of popular music acts such as Babes Wodumo‚ Distruction Boys‚ Nasty C and Riky Rick. They were all “no shows”.

Flamboyant South African Idols judge and choreographer Somizi Mhlongo‚ scheduled as the host‚ was one of the few listed who made it‚ but he only appeared close to midnight.

Some hours after this‚ as none of the main acts had arrived‚ fans lost their patience and went on the rampage‚ trashing equipment‚ including speakers and lights‚ as well as fencing.

While concert-goers blamed organiser Isiphile Benya, of LIE entertainment, for the empty promises‚ Benya issued a statement saying he had been let down by a charter company meant to fly the musicians to Mthatha.