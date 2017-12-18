Voting at the ANC’s national conference has been concluded‚ eNCA reported on Monday.

About 4 700 delegates cast their votes for the top six from around midnight in Nasrec‚ Johannesburg. Results are expected later on Monday.

Here is the final list of candidates for the leadership positions.

President

Cyril Ramaphosa

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

Deputy president

David Mabuza

Lindiwe Sisulu

National chairperson

Gwede Mantashe

Nathi Mthethwa

Secretary General

Senzo Mchunu

Ace Magashule

Deputy Secretary General

Jessie Duarte

Zingiswa Losi

Treasurer General

Paul Mashatile

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane