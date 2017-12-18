Latest:
ANC Conference 2017 News 

Voting completed at ANC conference

TimesLIVE 0 Comment

Voting at the ANC’s national conference has been concluded‚ eNCA reported on Monday.

About 4 700 delegates cast their votes for the top six from around midnight in Nasrec‚ Johannesburg. Results are expected later on Monday.

Here is the final list of candidates for the leadership positions.

President

Cyril Ramaphosa
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

Deputy president

David Mabuza
Lindiwe Sisulu

National chairperson

Gwede Mantashe
Nathi Mthethwa

Secretary General

Senzo Mchunu
Ace Magashule

Deputy Secretary General

Jessie Duarte
Zingiswa Losi

Treasurer General

Paul Mashatile
Maite Nkoana-Mashabane

You May Also Like

Here’s how you can survive the #ZumaVote

Ranjeni Munusamy 0

Cash-in-transit vehicle ambushed

Gareth Wilson 1

Two gunned down in KwaNobuhle

Hendrick Mphande 0

Leave a Reply