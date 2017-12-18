Uitenhage’s links to life in Stone Age probed
Site provides students with host of buried treasures
A group of Australian university students are on their way to figuring out more about how humans lived between the early and middle Stone Ages – and they are doing it in Uitenhage.
The La Trobe University students, who have been working at the site since May, have unearthed a number of interesting archaeological artefacts.
PhD student Alex Blackwood, 31, is studying the transition from the early Stone Age to the middle Stone Age, while honours student Coen Wilson, 23, investigates the legacy data of archaeologist Hilary Deacon.
They are both being assisted by volunteer University of Cape Town honours student Amy Hutton, 22, of Cape Town.
The Amanzi Springs Archaeological project site is, however, not active as some participants are on holiday. Excavation will resume in February. The project is supervised by La Trobe professor Andy Herries, who originally surveyed the site when he was investigating work done by Deacon and Ray Inskeep between 1964 and 1966.
Deacon and Inskeep both originally dug at the site. Since then the students have found hand axes, other Stone Age tools and natural springs that have dried up.
Wells and farming infrastructure can also be found on site.
Blackwood said the infrastructure in the form of water wells and some dilapidated houses formed part of a citrus farm that had been active since World War 1.
“We believe that when Deacon dug the area, he also used it as his dump,” he said.
“As he was removing sediments, he was dumping.
“Many of the stones are artefacts and, for some reason, they were not picked up and are now lying all over the landscape.
“This site is very important as it is in an open setting.
“A lot of the well-known sites [with] high-resolution archaeological records are Cape sites and other rock shelters.”
Blackwood said the site was unique as the springs created conditions favourable for the accumulation of sediments.
Amanzi Springs has a total of 11 springs that have since evaporated and many of the artefacts were found stuck in layers of soil.
Blackwood said studying the layers of soil could be used to determine dates for the stones.
He said that they had been able to determine where there used to be a spring by looking at the kind of rocks that had formed.
So far, a total of 700 bags of soil have been dug.
The students will return the soil once their project is completed, to avoid erosion.
Wilson said he had been digging in the exact spot where Deacon dug in 1966, using modern techniques, including 3D virtual reality.
“The area was first noticed by Sir Percy Fitzpatrick in 1920 when he excavated what used to be a dam and he noticed stone tools that he thought had been made by human hands,” he said.
“He said that they were not natural stones and would have been modified.”
Other techniques used include water and small brushes.
The students also use lasers to measure distance and cameras to create 3D models and aerial photographs.
Dating of the artefacts will be finalised in six months.
Blackwood said they were also able to find preserved wood in the form of tree stumps, which was rare.
“Throughout this landscape there is more evidence of human behaviour and subsistence,” he said.
“It is really bringing that evidence together which we get on the site that will give us a better picture of how homonids were living on this landscape.”
Blackwood said once the project had been completed they would be the first archaeologists to actually date the artefacts.
Some of the artefacts dug out by Deacon and Inskeep are housed at the Albany Museum in Grahamstown.