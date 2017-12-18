Uitenhage’s links to life in Stone Age probed

Site provides students with host of buried treasures

A group of Australian university students are on their way to figuring out more about how humans lived between the early and middle Stone Ages – and they are doing it in Uitenhage.

The La Trobe University students, who have been working at the site since May, have unearthed a number of interesting archaeological artefacts.

PhD student Alex Blackwood, 31, is studying the transition from the early Stone Age to the middle Stone Age, while honours student Coen Wilson, 23, investigates the legacy data of archaeologist Hilary Deacon.

They are both being assisted by volunteer University of Cape Town honours student Amy Hutton, 22, of Cape Town.

The Amanzi Springs Archaeological project site is, however, not active as some participants are on holiday. Excavation will resume in February. The project is supervised by La Trobe professor Andy Herries, who originally surveyed the site when he was investigating work done by Deacon and Ray Inskeep between 1964 and 1966.

Deacon and Inskeep both originally dug at the site. Since then the students have found hand axes, other Stone Age tools and natural springs that have dried up.

Wells and farming infrastructure can also be found on site.

Blackwood said the infrastructure in the form of water wells and some dilapidated houses formed part of a citrus farm that had been active since World War 1.

“We believe that when Deacon dug the area, he also used it as his dump,” he said.

“As he was removing sediments, he was dumping.

“Many of the stones are artefacts and, for some reason, they were not picked up and are now lying all over the landscape.

“This site is very important as it is in an open setting.

“A lot of the well-known sites [with] high-resolution archaeological records are Cape sites and other rock shelters.”

Blackwood said the site was unique as the springs created conditions favourable for the accumulation of sediments.

Amanzi Springs has a total of 11 springs that have since evaporated and many of the artefacts were found stuck in layers of soil.