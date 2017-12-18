Spring tide warning after drowning
In the wake of a drowning in East London, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has urged the public to exercise extreme caution at beaches over the coming week, with a new moon spring tide peaking today.
NSRI spokesman Craig Lambinon said NSRI’s duty crew in East London stepped in to assist yesterday at 6.10am, following reports of a drowning at Eastern Beach.
“The sea rescue craft Spirit of Rotary EL II and the Lotto Rescue Runner were launched and NSRI rescue swimmers and the SA Police Services, a Police K-9 search and rescue team, a police dive unit and the Buffalo City Fire and Rescue Services responded,” Lambinon said.
“Despite an extensive search, no sign of the 25-year-old local man has been found.”
Lambinon said it appeared that a group of people were swimming when the man was caught in rip currents and disappeared under the water.
“Police K-9 search and rescue and a police dive unit will continue an ongoing search operation, and police have opened an investigation.”
Lambinon also warned that the spring tide would increase risks to swimmers, anglers and other beach visitors.
“Swim at beaches only where lifeguards are on duty, obey the safety instructions of the lifeguards and only swim within the safe swimming zones marked with red and yellow flags,” Lambinon said.
“Children should have responsible adult supervision around water.”
Anglers fishing along the shoreline, particularly on the rocks, are at greatest risk during the spring tide from higher than normal incoming waves.
“Anglers should not turn their back to the sea and should be vigilant and cautious of the wave action at all times.”