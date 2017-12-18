Spring tide warning after drowning

In the wake of a drowning in East London, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has urged the public to exercise extreme caution at beaches over the coming week, with a new moon spring tide peaking today.

NSRI spokesman Craig Lambinon said NSRI’s duty crew in East London stepped in to assist yesterday at 6.10am, following reports of a drowning at Eastern Beach.

“The sea rescue craft Spirit of Rotary EL II and the Lotto Rescue Runner were launched and NSRI rescue swimmers and the SA Police Services, a Police K-9 search and rescue team, a police dive unit and the Buffalo City Fire and Rescue Services responded,” Lambinon said.

“Despite an extensive search, no sign of the 25-year-old local man has been found.”

Lambinon said it appeared that a group of people were swimming when the man was caught in rip currents and disappeared under the water.