Parents urged to play part in protecting sons as initiate death toll rises
The initiation death toll in the Eastern Cape has risen to 12 and authorities are calling for parents to be more involved in their sons’ welfare.
The four most recent initiate deaths were in King William’s Town, Mthatha, Lusikisiki and Intsika Yethu in the Chris Hani district.
Provincial health spokesman Sizwe Kupelo said the initiate from Ginsberg in King William’s Town had died at the Bhisho Hospital.
“The King William’s Town initiate was dehydrated and had an asthma attack,” he said.
This was the first Buffalo City metro initiation death this season.
Another young man died at Jara village in Intsika Yethu, the first death reported from the Chris Hani district.
“We are extremely worried about what appears to be negligent behaviour in the bush,” Kupelo said.
“Parents need to be at the forefront to ensure the lives of their sons are protected.
“As it is now, parents have a low participation rate in efforts to ensure their sons’ welfare.”
Cooperative governance and traditional affairs spokesman Mamnkeli Ngam, referring to most recent of the seven deaths reported from the OR Tambo district, said: “The death is that of an 18-year-old initiate from Makhumsheni, near kuKhambi, Mthatha, in the King Sabata Dalindyebo municipal area.”
The Makhumseni death brings to three the number of initiates who have died in the villages around Mthatha.
Both Kupelo and Ngam said the cause of this initiate’s death was not yet known.
Another death, of Siyabonga Makangeni, 19, of Mabheleni village in Lusikisiki, was as a result of injuries sustained in an alleged assault, they said.
Some of the initiates who died this week were due to graduate this weekend.
Among those expressing shock at the initiation deaths were Traditional Affairs MEC Fikile Xasa, Eastern Cape House of Traditional Leaders chairman Nkosi Mweko Nonkonyana, Contralesa Youth Wing chairman Prince Ntsindiso Mdunyelwa and OR Tambo Traditional Initiation Forum chairman Nkosi Mkhanyiseli Dudumayo.
A total of 29 initiates died during the summer initiation season last year and nine traditional surgeons and nurses were arrested in the Eastern Cape.
Last year’s initiates died from dehydration, sepsis and assault.
The number of deaths was down on the 2015 summer season, when 46 initiates lost their lives.