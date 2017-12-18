Parents urged to play part in protecting sons as initiate death toll rises

The initiation death toll in the Eastern Cape has risen to 12 and authorities are calling for parents to be more involved in their sons’ welfare.

The four most recent initiate deaths were in King William’s Town, Mthatha, Lusikisiki and Intsika Yethu in the Chris Hani district.

Provincial health spokesman Sizwe Kupelo said the initiate from Ginsberg in King William’s Town had died at the Bhisho Hospital.

“The King William’s Town initiate was dehydrated and had an asthma attack,” he said.

This was the first Buffalo City metro initiation death this season.

Another young man died at Jara village in Intsika Yethu, the first death reported from the Chris Hani district.

“We are extremely worried about what appears to be negligent behaviour in the bush,” Kupelo said.

“Parents need to be at the forefront to ensure the lives of their sons are protected.

“As it is now, parents have a low participation rate in efforts to ensure their sons’ welfare.”