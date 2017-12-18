At the age of 62‚ Gwede Mantashe is on a hunt for a job. A husband and dad to four children‚ he’s not yet ready for retirement.

“When I step out of that #ANCConference I will be unemployed‚ so if you’re looking for an editor‚ I am available‚” the current secretary general of the ruling party said on Twitter on Monday.

When I step out of that #ANCConference I will be unemployed, so if you’re looking for an editor, I am available — Gwede Mantashe (@GwedeMantashe1) December 18, 2017

Mantashe’s CV could detail his ability to survive stress at work‚ and change management.

He announced in October last year that he was planning to quit the tough job of running the party from the ANC’s Johannesburg headquarters‚ Luthuli House. BusinessLIVE reported he delivered his final media briefing on Monday‚ advising the incoming leadership: “When you throw your hands in the air when there problems‚ you [give] yourself a luxury you don’t have. Confront the issue and engage‚ have intense meetings…”.

While some will miss him‚ he may not want to take too close a look at the less than polite responses to his job hunt.

You will be missed uncle Gwezzy… pic.twitter.com/lHqGSiTzoh — Samke Ngubane (@samke_ngubane) December 18, 2017

You would mantashe too much, there will too editions of the newspaper circulating per day; the latter, the mantashed one. pic.twitter.com/lyBUHwydw1 — de-ANCed (@AAkpakan) December 18, 2017

Schooled in Cala in the former Transkei‚ Mantashe obtained a B.Comm degree from the University of South Africa (Unisa) in 1997 and completed his B.Comm Honours degree in 2002. He also holds a Masters degree from the University of Witwatersrand (Wits)‚ acquired in 2008.

His political career includes leadership roles in the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and South African Communist Party.

In 1995‚ Mantashe became the first trade unionist to be appointed to the Board of Directors of a Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) listed company‚ Samancor.

He also served as an executive manager of strategic initiatives at the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) where he focused on “Joint Initiative for Priority Skills Acquisition (JIPSA)”.

Mantashe has maintained contact with his home province and last year gifted his youngest son a heifer.

University of Western Cape law student Kamva Mphathisi Mantashe is a would-be farmer. DispatchLIVE reported in July last year that at his umgidi (tradition initiation homecoming)‚ the then 18-year-old was given cattle‚ sheep and goats. He has more than 30 livestock to his name.

Mantashe told his son: “Now as a man‚ you have some responsibilities. As a man we must see that in your action and character. You must make sure that you keep your home safe and look after your community as a responsible man in society. You must never bring the family name into disrepute.”