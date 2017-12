Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said members of the gang unit were patrolling the area at 12.55am when they heard gunshots.

Police in Helenvale arrested a man following a shooting during the early hours of Saturday morning.

“They immediately responded and spotted a male throwing a firearm in a yard,” Naidu said.

“He was arrested and a .38 special revolver and two rounds of ammunition were seized.”

Naidu said the man would appear in court today.