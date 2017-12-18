Girl who escaped death home
A schoolgirl who survived being raped, stabbed, bludgeoned and buried alive, has been discharged from hospital.
According to her parents, the girl, 16, is recovering at her home near the village in King William’s Town where she was attacked at about 2am on December 2, while returning home from a party with friends.
The Grade 9 pupil’s mother said that according to the doctor’s report, her daughter had been stabbed 25 times with a sharp object.
It also showed her daughter had tested negative for sexually transmitted diseases. “We are glad she was not infected but she is scheduled for more tests just to make sure,” the woman said.
The mother, teenager and the alleged perpetrator, who is known to the girl, cannot be named due to the nature of the crime.
King William’s Town police spokeswoman Captain Siphokazi Mawisa said the suspect, who had been arrested on the day of the attack, appeared in the Zwelitsha Magistrate’s Court last week for rape and attempted murder.
Mawisa said the case had been postponed to Thursday for a formal bail application
The teenager was rushed to Grey Hospital in King William’s Town with life-threatening injuries after the attack and was later transferred to Bhisho Hospital due to the severity of the wounds.
She had been found half-naked at the bottom of a bridge by passers-by after she had dug herself out of the shallow grave in which she had been buried.