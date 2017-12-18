Girl who escaped death home

A schoolgirl who survived being raped, stabbed, bludgeoned and buried alive, has been discharged from hospital.

According to her parents, the girl, 16, is recovering at her home near the village in King William’s Town where she was attacked at about 2am on December 2, while returning home from a party with friends.

The Grade 9 pupil’s mother said that according to the doctor’s report, her daughter had been stabbed 25 times with a sharp object.

It also showed her daughter had tested negative for sexually transmitted diseases. “We are glad she was not infected but she is scheduled for more tests just to make sure,” the woman said.