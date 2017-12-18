Elderly couple robbed, beaten
Police are investigating a case of house robbery after an elderly Walmer couple were robbed and beaten early yesterday morning.
Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the couple were asleep in their Fourth Avenue home when they were woken up by two unknown men, who had entered their house after forcing open a sliding door at about 2am.
“The 86-year-old male was tied up and the suspects took his wallet containing only R10.
“They then untied the complainant and took him and his wife in their car to an ATM in Heugh Road where they attempted to withdraw cash,” Naidu said.
She said the unarmed suspects left the elderly couple in their car and fled on foot.