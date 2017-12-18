CONFIRMED: Ramaphosa is the new president of the ANC

Cyril Ramaphosa is the new president of the African National Congress (ANC), it was announced on Monday.

A total of 4,776 delegates began casting their ballots in the early hours of Monday to choose between the party’s deputy president and former African Union chairperson Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

A former trade union leader, he led the historic negotiations in the 1990s to end apartheid before launching a business career that made him one of South Africa’s wealthiest men.

He has promised to tackle state capture and corruption, and prioritise economic growth‚ job creation‚ education and land reform.

Here are how the other positions are stacking up:

David Mabuza won the deputy president position, beating Lindiwe Sisulu;

Former general-secretary Gwede Mantashe beat Nathi Mthethwa for the position of national chairperson;

The new secretary-general is Ace Magashule who narrowly beat Senzo Mchunu;

Jessie Duarte has retained her position of deputy secretary-general, defeating Zingiswa Losi;

and the new treasurer-general is Paul Mashatile, who defeated Maite Nkoana-Mashabane.