Bloemendal artist lands dream deal

From writing and recording in his bedroom, Early B signed by world’s biggest music label

Making it big in the music industry was always the dream, and that dream became a reality earlier this month when a young man from Bloemendal in Port Elizabeth’s northern areas signed a record deal with international label Universal Music.

Earl Swartz, 28, better known as Early B, started his career after high school, writing and recording music in his bedroom.

He said he was proud that all of his hard work had finally paid off.

“The dream was always to be in the mainstream music industry but I really never thought that I would be signed with Universal because of how big the company is.

“At first it didn’t seem real but now that it’s sunk in somewhat, it’s such an amazing feeling. “It is ‘fantasmagories’ [fantastic],” he said. Swartz was first noticed when he featured on another Universal Music artist’s song and they called him to set up a meeting.

“I didn’t think anything of it [the call] until the head of Afrikaans music said he wanted to fly me up to Johannesburg to meet with me.

“Then it hit me that they were serious about this and the really nice thing about my deal is that they are allowing me a lot freedom to do my own thing.

“I am still discovering my specific sound, but it is a dream come true,” Swartz said.

He is known for his hit, Cerebellum, which peaked at No 1 on the Goodhope FM hip-hop charts for several weeks, with his clever poetical lyrics capturing the hearts of many hip-hop fans across the country.