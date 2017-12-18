Bloemendal artist lands dream deal
From writing and recording in his bedroom, Early B signed by world’s biggest music label
Making it big in the music industry was always the dream, and that dream became a reality earlier this month when a young man from Bloemendal in Port Elizabeth’s northern areas signed a record deal with international label Universal Music.
Earl Swartz, 28, better known as Early B, started his career after high school, writing and recording music in his bedroom.
He said he was proud that all of his hard work had finally paid off.
“The dream was always to be in the mainstream music industry but I really never thought that I would be signed with Universal because of how big the company is.
“At first it didn’t seem real but now that it’s sunk in somewhat, it’s such an amazing feeling. “It is ‘fantasmagories’ [fantastic],” he said. Swartz was first noticed when he featured on another Universal Music artist’s song and they called him to set up a meeting.
“I didn’t think anything of it [the call] until the head of Afrikaans music said he wanted to fly me up to Johannesburg to meet with me.
“Then it hit me that they were serious about this and the really nice thing about my deal is that they are allowing me a lot freedom to do my own thing.
“I am still discovering my specific sound, but it is a dream come true,” Swartz said.
He is known for his hit, Cerebellum, which peaked at No 1 on the Goodhope FM hip-hop charts for several weeks, with his clever poetical lyrics capturing the hearts of many hip-hop fans across the country.
Swartz also became a regular performer at some of the country’s biggest festivals and concerts, including the KKNK’s Rymklets stage, where he worked with local talent such as Emo Adams, HemelBesem and Pierre Rossouw.
“My heart still skips a beat when I think about how the music I created in a bedroom is finally being recognised and appreciated.
“It is a tremendous honour to be able to prove that hard work can really take you to the next level and the fact that Universal Music has faith in me and my music is amazing.”
Universal Music head of music Bino Boshoff said the label was proud and excited to be working with Swartz.
“We have been watching Early B for a while. He is building cultural bridges with his music and he has phenomenal talent in the rap/hip-hop genre.
“We are proud to be working with him and we are excited that the deal is for a minimum of three albums with an option to renew.
“This is a full recording artist deal that means Early B will have the backing of the biggest record label in the world,” he said.
Boshoff said the label would provide Swartz with public relations, marketing, recordings, music videos and live performances, among other things.
Swartz, who on all of his tracks includes a reference to his neighbourhood, said by doing so he wanted to inspire other youngsters to be proud of their area.
“The country is watching me and for as long as I am in this industry I want to tell people who come from neighbourhoods like mine that you can do anything despite your circumstances.”