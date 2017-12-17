No one would consider throwing away a turkey at Christmas. But households discard up to 66kg of food a year‚ the equivalent of about 16 turkeys.

A study of 554 urban and rural households in Richards Bay and Dundee in KwaZulu-Natal‚ and Harrismith in the Free State‚ found that they waste between 32kg and 66kg of food a year.

Charlie Shackleton and Gamuchirai Chakona, of Rhodes University, questioned family members from both poor and wealthy households to find out how much food residents in mid-sized towns wasted.

Each household member was estimated to waste 12.35kg of food a year on average‚ based on food that had been thrown away in the 48 hours before interviews were conducted.

About 27% of households threw away prepared food‚ 15% discarded unprepared food and 8% wasted drinks.