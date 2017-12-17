Fatal stabbing at Hobie Beach

A case of murder is being investigated following the fatal stabbing of a 17-year-old male at Hobie Beach, police said on Sunday morning.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the victim, Curtly Alexander, sustained a stab wound to the chest.

“Circumstances surrounding the fatal stabbing are unknown at this stage and a case of murder is being investigated by Humewood detectives,” she said.

Anyone who can assist police in their investigation is asked to contact D/Cst Lepan at SAPS Humewood on 082 457 4927.