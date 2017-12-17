Duarte spells out next steps at ANC conference

An undisclosed number of Eastern and Western Cape delegates who were left out of the ANC conference currently being held in Nasrec have now been included in the conference.

ANC deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte announced this on Sunday morning.

The nominations for the ANC’s top six positions are expected to start soon, after delegations adopted credentials for the ANC’s 54th conference currently underway in Nasrec.

Addressing the media at midday today, ANC deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte said once the nomination process has been completed, delegates would likely start voting as soon as “this (Sunday) afternoon”.

If everything goes according to plan, Duarte said, South Africans will know who the new ANC President is between Cyril Ramaphosa and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma by the early hours of Monday morning.

The presentation of credentials was delayed by a day, after some members raised concerns about the possibility of bogus delegates making it into plenary session yesterday.

The credentials committee met and “cleaned up” the list, which was presented this (Sunday) morning and adopted within minutes.

Duarte said: “We have withdrawn delegates that did not pass the verification process.

“In addition there were branches from the Eastern Cape and Western Cape that were left out by mistake but they have since been reinstated. There was no inflation of numbers, as it stands. We have about 4 700 voting delegates and credentials were adopted,” Duarte added.