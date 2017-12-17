Boy, 8, found ‘drunk’ at Opening of the Season

An eight-year-old boy and two teenage girls were found passed out after drinking at the annual Opening of the Season in Port Elizabeth, metro police said on Sunday.

The eight-year-old child allegedly passed out after having consumed liquor and was found lying on the grass close to the KFC near Hobie Beach.

In another incident, the fatal stabbing on a 17-year-old youth was reported to police.

The motive for the stabbing is still not known and is being investigated by Humewood SAPS.

Between the different entities (Metro Police, Traffic and Security) of the Safety and Security Directorate, the following are some of the successes reported at the Port Elizabeth beachfront and Wells Estate beach:

10 arrests for driving under the influence of alcohol;

36 complaints attended to for obstruction of a public road;

341 fines for various transgressions of the road traffic act;

8 incidents of driving a motor vehicle without a license;

95 bottles of alcohol decanted voluntarily and

228 bottles of alcohol confiscated

Safety and Security boss Keith Meyer thanked all role players who worked towards making the event a success.

“The fatal stabbing which was reported after the closure of the event is very sad and unfortunate.

“ It must be mentioned that there was still a smaller deployment of the Metro Police with Humewood Saps until 6am.

“I would like to express my condolences to the family,” Meyer said. ​